Tony Livesey, BBC Radio 5 Live

Nick Pope because he’s superb but now he’ll be gone.

James Tarkowski is player of the season for me but now he’ll be gone.

I nearly picked myself in midfield as we’ve been that disappointing in there this season.

Matej Vydra up front but he’s now out for six months. Wout Weghorst on the bench and needs a HUGE season in the Championship season. The rebuild starts now.

I’m rather relieved we’re not facing Erling Haaland!

