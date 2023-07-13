We asked you for the worst value signings Manchester City have ever made.

Here are some of your responses:

Alan: Wilfried Bony or Jack Rodwell both came to us having massive hype to kick on and unfortunately it just didn't click, I think Bony is quite possibly one of the worst players I have seen in a City shirt. Jo was bad too! Samaras as well - we had a string of bad strikers back then. Well look at us now.

John: Demichelis - his outstanding performance was when he played United, gave away a stupid penalty, then gave a bad pass to Hart, who was carried off. He was so bad suggestions were made that City were not the only team that bought him. He was awful.

David: Benjani. Four goals in 23 appearances. Horrific.

Chris: Probably Eliaquim Mangala at £42m. Never looked the part and that was when £42m was a lot of money!

Gary: Why did they sign Kalvin Phillips? £45m wasted and he could've been the difference between Leeds staying up or going down.