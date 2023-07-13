Brentford team have returned for pre-season 'in a good place' - Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes his squad are in "a good place" after opening their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Boreham Wood on Wednesday.

The Bees fielded two different sides in each half against the National League side, taking the lead early on with Halil Dervisoglu’s close-range finish, before the hosts levelled through Timmy Abraham in the second period.

"It's about finding the right structure when we build up and that was OK," Frank told the club's media after the match at Meadow Park.

"That's why we train and practise it. We need to remember to constantly be a threat in behind because I think it's such an important thing - and I think we were.

"We test them in the gym, with running tests, we check body composition and all have them have come back in a very good place.

"They're a very professional bunch of guys and we're very pleased with that."

Forward Keane Lewis-Potter - who endured an injury-hit first season at the club after last summer's move from Hull City - returned to action for the first time since suffering a knee issue in February.

"It was a tough time being in the physio room for all those months so it was just great being back out there," he said.

"Just getting used to those little knocks, little tackles and bruises you get. It was very good."