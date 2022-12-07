Hibs 'hoping to prove critics wrong' in SWPL final - Eddie

Andrew Southwick, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibs are hoping to prove their critics wrong by beating Rangers in the SWPL Cup final on Sunday, says defender Leah Eddie.

The Edinburgh side are the most successful club in the competition having lifted the trophy seven times, including winning four-in-a-row between 2016 and 2019.

However, they are now three years without silverware, and currently languish sixth in the SWPL 1 table after a difficult start to the season.

“We are trying to prove people wrong,” Scotland defender Eddie told BBC Scotland.

“I think we got written off at the start, we never had the best start which is fair enough. But now we’re looking like more of a team, we’ve gelled, the new players aren’t new players any more, we’re just one. The last couple of games have shown that.”

Hibs’ resurgence began with victory over Glasgow City in the semi-final to reach Sunday’s showpiece at Tynecastle, and in recent weeks they have run both Rangers and Glasgow City close in the league while also drawing with capital rivals Hearts in front of a record domestic crowd of 8,066.

Eddie said: “We’ve not had the results that we would want and we’re not sitting where we would like in the table, but hopefully on Sunday we can go out in front of a big crowd, win that trophy, and prove to everyone that we are taking that next step.”