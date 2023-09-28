'Superb performance by Shinnie'

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen beat Ross County 2-1 to secure a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden.

Here’s a taste of what you had to say:

Niall: From a dominant position at half-time with a man advantage, the Dons failed to kill the game off, then were ragged and more desperate as the game entered the final quarter. Again, having secured a two-goal cushion, poor defending gave County hope. The Dons need to maintain the intensity, clinical finishing and desire to reap further rewards.

Fred: It was a very tough contest. Aberdeen had so much possession but still had to fight hard. It was a superb performance by Graeme Shinnie who led by example, and it was great to see Ester Sokler score. It feels wonderful to be in the semi-finals, I hope the team can play to its full capacity. If they do, a win is very possible. It was well worth the trip to Dingwall.

Cammy: Good performance to follow up the weekend, a cracking finish by Shinnie, and good to see Sokler getting his first goal. I hope we can challenge Rangers this weekend and get that important win midweek.