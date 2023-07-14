“If he was called Scott de Bruyne, he’d probably have got the credit he deserves!”

That's the view of former Nottingham Forest defender Craig Armstrong, who believes his old team-mate Scott Gemmill matched up well to current Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

“He was so underrated,” Armstrong told BBC Radio Nottingham’s Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

“He was one of the best midfielders I ever played with and just never gave the ball away. A really top, top player.

“He would just say to me: ‘Give me the ball. I don’t care where I am on the pitch, if I’ve got four or five players around me, I will deal with it'.”

Armstrong broke into the Forest team in 1997-98 when they ran away with the First Division title and he argues that team was “unbelievable”.

“What a team,” he added. “Dave Beasant, Colin Cooper, Chetts [Steve Chettle], Gemmill, Steve Stone,” he said.

“I probably would not have played as many games in the Premier League had the team stayed together but I probably would have learned a lot more.

“For me, it was about being in the right place at the right time as I didn't know when I'd get the opportunity.”

How did Frank Clark respond when Armstrong asked for a signing-on fee?

And what was it like to lose 8-1 to Manchester United?

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds