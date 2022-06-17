Early warning, don't leave your Christmas shopping until the day before... there's football to be played.

This season sees a full card of Christmas Eve fixtures return for the first time in 11 years. It also means there will be no Boxing Day games.

Celtic, who will be looking to retain their title, host St Johnstone that day, while rivals Rangers face a long trip to the Highlands to face Ross County.

On paper, the pick of the games is at Tannadice as Dundee United welcome Hearts, plus Kilmarnock travel to Motherwell and Livingston are at Hibernian.

