Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the deadline-day capture of Arthur Melo to improve his midfield options.

The Brazil playmaker arrived on loan from Juventus until the end of the season and eases a part of the pitch that has looked light following injuries to Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara.

“He is a really good footballer,” said Klopp. “He has a very exciting career already and is still pretty young. Now he’s coming into the best age for a footballer.

“I thought he could fit in well with us so I’m really pleased.”

The 26-year-old has 22 caps for Brazil, as well as experience at the highest level with Barcelona and Juventus.

Klopp believes that career history shows Arthur will bring both experience and quality to Anfield.

“He gives rhythm which is pretty important,” he said. “He is a really good passer, has speed with the ball and is safe on it too. He is really good in tight areas.

“You might ask how you can loan a player like this? Well it didn’t work out 100% at Juventus but I see that as a positive because the potential is still there."