Nottingham Forest have acted shrewdly in the transfer market so far this summer, according to recruitment analyst Liam Henshaw.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham's weekly podcast after Forest completed the signing of Mainz centre-back Moussa Niakhate, Henshaw gives a positive verdict on the new arrivals.

He also has time to look back on the Forest career of Brice Samba and the crucial news last week about Brennan Johnson signing a new contract.

