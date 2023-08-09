Matthew Raisbeck, Newcastle United commentator at BBC Radio Newcastle

Eddie Howe has indicated there are still places up for grabs in his Newcastle team for Saturday's Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

Nick Pope will be in goal and, if Fabian Schar overcomes a knock, we are likely to see the same back four that worked so well together last season when United had the joint-best defensive record.

The big decisions will be over who plays in midfield and in the front three - and Howe certainly has plenty of options.

He told BBC Radio Newcastle at the weekend he would re-watch their matches in the Sela Cup tournament before picking his starting eleven on Thursday night.

Many fans will want to see Sandro Tonali, their big-money signing from AC Milan, go straight into the side, but could that spot in midfield go to Elliot Anderson instead?

Howe says the 20-year-old Geordie is "pushing" for a place in the team after an outstanding pre-season.

Anderson was probably their star performer across the three games at the Premier League Summer Series event in the USA, and shone in the 2-0 victory over Fiorentina at the weekend.

There is also much excitement on Tyneside over what Lewis Miley can do this season. Still just 17, Miley made a major impact over the summer, but Howe has warned of needing to "protect" and "nurture" the talented young midfielder, so it would be a surprise to see him play.

New signing Harvey Barnes thrilled the St James' Park crowd with two goals in the win over Villarreal, but could lose out to Anthony Gordon for a spot on the left of the attack against Villa.

Gordon has admitted he wasn't fit enough after joining Newcastle from Everton in January, but, fresh from winning the European Under-21 Championship with England this summer, he looks sharp and hungry - and is probably favourite to play alongside either Callum Wilson or Alexander Isak and the ever-popular Miguel Almiron in the forward positions.

