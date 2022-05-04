On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football.

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is no stranger to a touchline disagreement, so it probably won't come as a surprise that the now-Roma boss features three times, including against former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

On Mourinho and Conte:

Shearer (8th): "When Jose first came in that season, everyone loved him.

"His style of management is very aggressive and I think if you’re a timid person you couldn’t work with him.

"I don’t think there’s ever a problem doing it in the dressing room but in the public, you very rarely see modern managers criticising in public."

On Mourinho and Arsene Wenger:

Richards (3rd): "What is interesting is that Wenger didn’t mention Jose at all in his book. It's like he can’t bring himself to mention him.

"I love Mourinho because he gets under people’s skin.

"That was a proper rivalry."

On Mourinho and Rafael Benitez:

Shearer (6th): "Jose was just a wind-up merchant."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds right now, or watch on BBC iPlayer from Friday - check out previous episodes here