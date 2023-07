West Ham have unveiled their "classic, elegant all-white" away kit for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

The club badge and Umbro logo are both iridescent on the classic white shirt, which the club say "enhances the simple design of the new kit".

The sleeves and collar feature claret and blue trim.

The kit release video, narrated by Ray Winstone, ends with him saying: "This is our style. This is our craft. This is the West Ham Way."