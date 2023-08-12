Everton 0-1 Fulham: What Dyche said

Everton boss Sean Dyche to BBC Sport: "Very disappointed in the fact that we didn’t win the game, certainly get a point, very dominant chance count and high quality chances.

"We did not finish them off and we know from last season we have to improve at that, but we were getting the team in the right manner and the right areas, I was pleased with that because that is the highest chance count and quality of chance count that I can remember for a long time here."

On Everton's disallowed goal: "I think VAR is there to make sure that doesn’t go the wrong way because our defender has done nothing. Tarky just stands there, the keeper catches it and drops it on his head. He did not try to impede him, it bounces out of his hands, we score and bizarrely they get a foul. I don’t know where that one lives. That is the modern game, you touch a keeper and it is a foul. He did not do it deliberately and the whole stadium knows that.

"We created four or five golden chances in the first half and were very good on the break as well. I thought we were the better side overall, but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

"The crowd need to stay with us again because we have roughly the same group of players, we have adapted to what we are and that is what we showed today."