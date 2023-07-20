Riyad Mahrez is set to make the move to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli in a deal worth up to £30m.

So we asked you if the treble-winners will miss the highly-rated Algerian winger.

Here are your thoughts:

Mohammad: It's good business from City - getting £30m for a player who is 32-years-old makes total sense, and he wasn't a regular starter last season. We got five years of good service from him but Mahrez isn't going to get better in terms of his speed and work rate.

Ali: No not at all! Thank you Riyad Mahrez. Best wishes to him.

Mike: If you're going to pay £40m for Raphinha, we might as well keep Mahrez. If a deal for Saka or Vini Jr was on the cards then it would be fine. £30m is a good price for a player in his 30s with a year left on his contract, but you're not improving the squad by bringing in Raphinha over Mahrez.

Jay: Sell him, it's good business! The squad can cope without him and the money can be better used on younger talent.

Andy: Let's clarify one thing, Mahrez is a great player. However, his performances aren't consistent enough and his impact on results are too infrequent. I'd struggle to pick out standout performances from De Bruyne or Silva because there's so many, but with Mahrez I could easily pick. We need a replacement who brings so much more than a magic first-touch.