Santos impresses Pochettino

Alex Howell, BBC Sport, North Carolina

Chelsea fans got the chance to watch 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos for the first time as he started the pre-season friendly against Wrexham.

Santos joined the Blues permanently from Vasco De Gama in January before going back to the club on loan for the rest of the season.

Santos was very impressive in his deeper midfield role, taking the ball from the goalkeeper with his back to play and showing great composure while in possession.

The Blues squad is quite light on midfield options with Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher the only senior midfielders on the pre-season tour.

Chelsea are pursuing Moises Caicedo but that deal does not seem to be close to getting done at the moment.

That means that Santos could keep getting the chance to shine in the Premier League Summer Series which kicks off in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Pochettino challenged his young players to shine and alongside Cesare Casedei, Santos seems to have impressed his manager.

"Of course it is early. The profile is very good, the two names and Carney [Chukwuemeka] also, and of course Casadei and Andrey." Pochettino said.

"They have the profile. Only they need time. They are young. We cannot forget we are in Chelsea, the pressure is always to win. They need to have the place, to have time to evolve but yes the profile is good."