Analysis: Fulham 2-1 Brighton

Ben Miller, BBC Sport

The Seagulls rarely looked like scoring in a dull first half at Craven Cottage on a night when they could have extended their club record of consecutive top-flight matches without defeat to 10.

No team has failed to score a first-half goal in more Premier League games than Brighton since the start of the 2017-18 season, and the opening 15 minutes of the second half showed that Fulham were comfortable to cede more control of the ball and concentrate on making counter-attacks count.

By the time Alexis Mac Allister lashed his powerful penalty past Bernd Leno on the hour mark, Fulham had held less than 28 percent of second-half possession and scored twice, including a fourth goal in three Premier League starts for Aleksandar Mitrovic against Brighton - the team he has netted most against in the division.

Albion's start to the season has been full of positives. Mac Allister, whose seven Premier League goals since the start of last term for the club have only been better by Leandro Trossard's tally of nine and the eight scored by the now-departed Neal Maupay, is one of them.

Those figures, allied with a reliance on midfielders to score in the absence of an out-and-out striker on the pitch, have led to a creepingly familiar feeling among fans that a a lack of incision will prove to be their weakness again.