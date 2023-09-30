Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

It is two wins on the bounce now for Everton and I loved how Sean Dyche approached their Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa in midweek - he picked a strong team and he got his reward.

Last weekend's win at Brentford was a huge result for the Toffees to kickstart their season and Dyche wanted to maintain their momentum at Villa - and now that confidence will carry on into this game too.

Luton did things differently with their tie against League One side Exeter - they made 10 changes and lost.

At least the Hatters are off the mark in the Premier League after picking up a point against Wolves last time out, but their wait for a first win goes on.

I can't see them getting anything at Goodison Park, to be honest. Their gameplan will be to frustrate Everton, but Dyche has options up front now Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit and in form. He could even play Beto alongside him too.

Jazzie's prediction: 2-0

