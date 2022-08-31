Arsenal v Aston Villa: Team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may consider handing a start to Eddie Nketiah after his encouraging showing as a substitute against Fulham.

Midfielder Thomas Partey is out with a thigh injury and Mohamed Elneny tweaked a hamstring at the weekend.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is optimistic that Philippe Coutinho and Tyrone Mings will be available.

Mings had a temperature at the weekend, while Gerrard says cramp and fatigue forced Coutinho off against West Ham.

Is there a place for Nketiah in your Gunners XI?

Who makes your Villa starting line-up?