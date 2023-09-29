Millie Sian, BBC Sport

Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30 BST).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

De Zerbi confirmed he will be without key players Pascal Gross and James Milner this weekend, but Evan Ferguson is "good" and available for selection. Adam Lallana is set to miss out with a small injury.

On his regular team rotation: "When I choose my first XI, I have to consider how much the player has played in games before, the strategy of the game, and at the moment I don't want to lose more players. You can see without Dunk, Gross and Milner, it is a problem."

Ansu Fati only playing for 45 minutes against Bournemouth was tactical and not due to match fitness: "It was the plan to play with him for 45 minutes because we are working to reach the best of his physical condition. If you have lost training because of an injury, it's impossible to reach your best quickly. So, we're managing him."

On Aston Villa boss Unai Emery: "He is a big coach in Spain and in the Premier League. The result they reached last season was fantastic."

De Zerbi believes the Premier League is "different to other competitions" and he is expecting "a very tough game" at Villa Park. He says the Seagulls - beaten in the Carabao Cup like Villa during the week - "always want to win" in the league.

