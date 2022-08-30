League Cup was key success story for Postecoglou's Celtic

Celtic begin their defence of the League Cup at Ross County, with manager Ange Postecoglou planning to "make some changes, not sure how many" for Wednesday's trip north.

Celtic have made an impressive start to the season, winning all five of their Premiership matches, including Sunday's 9-0 demolition of Dundee United at Tannadice, while there was a 3-1 victory in Dingwall.

It was a different story last term, with Postecoglou just in the door and Celtic losing three of their first six league outings before hitting their stride to land a Premiership and League Cup double.

At Hampden in December, Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1.

"We found some consistency but winning a trophy in that first few months added some real belief into the group about the direction we were heading in and our supporters and everyone involved in the football club could see some real progress," said Postecoglou.

"So it was an important trophy for us to win but that is the nature of this football club that, irrespective of my feelings towards a particular competition, the expectations here are the same, you try to win every game you play and every competition you are in."