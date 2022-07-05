Transfer news: Lille reject Hammers' £20m Onana bid

West Ham have had a £20m bid for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, rejected by Lille. (Athletic - subscription required)

Meanwhile, the Hammers are set to beat Everton in the race for 29-year-old England attacking midfielder and free agent Jesse Lingard. (Mail)

And both West Ham and the Toffees have registered their interest in signing Armando Broja from Chelsea, with the 20-year-old Albania striker valued at £30m. (Mail)

