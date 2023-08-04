Dons need to match Livi aggression, says Roos

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos believes Aberdeen will come a cropper on the opening day if they fail to match the "energy and aggression" of hosts Livingston.

“We want the three points but it’s important to not get ahead of ourselves, we know it’s going to be super tough but we have to be at the races,” said Roos.

“They’re going to be ready to work and run, they’re going to be tough to beat so we need to match that energy and aggression.

“We’ve all worked extremely hard to get in good shape, it’s been showing in the last couple of weeks which gives us confidence to be ready for the season.

“If you don’t concede, it gives you a platform to build on and win games, it’s very important for myself and my defenders to get our organisation right.”

The Dons have added eight signings this summer and Dutchman Roos says the new arrivals have settled in well.

“Everybody seems to be feeling comfortable quite quickly, that’s something that senior players, including me help with," he added.

“That’s the little nitty-gritty stuff on the pitch and off the pitch everybody is enjoying themselves."