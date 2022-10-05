M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Statistically, Villa’s season is starting to grind forwards. Five points from three games, including a valiant draw against Manchester City, represents improvement.

Erling Haaland was the only man to breach the Villa defence in that set of matches. From where they were at the end of August, it is progress.

Not enough for some, however, as a glance through the reaction on this page and countless others online confirms. From the section of supporters most critical of Steven Gerrard, there has been at best a grudging appreciation of this improved defensive stability.

Gerrard himself, however, was hardly glowing after Sunday, having watched his team fail to take advantage of Leeds playing the second half at Elland Road with 10 men. Villa were sturdy but blunt, and chances passed by without the Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier being inconvenienced.

Villa’s recent run will be set in proper perspective by a busy spell of games starting next week. Aside from Chelsea, Villa will also face Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Brentford and Newcastle this month – all matches which an in-form Villa might approach with confidence.

If they start to bloom up front, the recent period of retrenchment will look like a valuable few weeks spent steadying their defensive nerves. Solid but uninspiring will not satisfy either the supporters - or, one senses, the manager - for long.

"Six goals [from eight games] is not enough, we know that," said Gerrard on Sunday. "There was a massive improvement in the final third, creating the chances, putting the moments there for the right people… it’s only fair if we ask more of our attacking players to take those moments."

But Gerrard did not accept that the problem might be with finding the right combination of attacking players and system.

"I think you’re overthinking it… it’s down to individuals taking the chances."

With that, Gerrard acknowledged the fundamental weakness of every manager’s position – whatever decisions they take, the moments that really count are not ultimately in their hands. Having so often been the key figure in deciding the fate of his team as a player, it is perhaps no wonder he sometimes appears so frustrated.