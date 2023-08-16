'Premiership an uncompromising environment where lessons need learned'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

With the Viaplay Cup taking centre stage, Dundee are preparing for a weekend off, having narrowly failed to progress from the group stage.

While they would obviously much rather be contesting the knockout rounds, the enforced break could also perhaps be a useful opportunity to pause and reflect on how they have adjusted to life back at Scottish football’s top table.

Having won last season’s Championship, the Premiership was always going to represent a huge step up – an uncompromising environment where lessons need learned, and quickly.

The fact they have only taken one point from their opening two games, against Motherwell and St Mirren, bears testament to that.

Tony Docherty will feel his side could have a larger points haul but it is about fine margins and taking your chances in what Docherty himself admitted is "a punishing league" in the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat in Paisley last time out.

That was a game in which the Dark Blues missed a penalty at 1-0 down.

However, the early evidence suggests this new-look Dundee squad will certainly be competitive in the top division – and that is something the manager will be hoping can translate into positive results over the coming weeks.