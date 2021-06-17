On 17 June 2003, Manchester United announced they had accepted a £25m bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham.

England captain Beckham, then 28, went on to sign a four-year contract with the Spanish giants.

Part of United's famous Class of '92, the midfielder made 265 appearances over 11 years at Old Trafford, winning six Premier League titles, two FA cups and the Champions League. He was also runner-up in the 1999 Ballon d'Or and won BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2001.

He won La Liga in his final season at Real before a move to the United States with LA Galaxy in 2007.

Beckham, who was capped 115 times by England, then had loan spells at AC Milan before finishing his playing career as a Ligue 1 champion with Paris St-Germain in 2013.

He now owns Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.