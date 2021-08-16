Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

I don’t think anyone could have envisaged the full-time scoreline after the Burnley players strode into the break. They were deservedly 1-0 up but it probably should have been 3-0 having dominated and hit the post and crossbar.

However, credit must go to the Albion players and Graham Potter, who changed both formation and personnel.

They were more balanced with Solly March back on the left and more fluid with Adam Lallana on the pitch. Neal Maupay reminded everyone the club has a committed striker with his tenacity for his goal, while substitutes Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister laid claims for a start as they combined for the winner.

The final word, though, must go to Shane Duffy, who was described as "immense" by his manager. After a troubled spell at Celtic and the death of his father he said he had to "hit the reset button".

His future is unclear but, replacing the absent Joel Veltman at 24 hours' notice, he proved his worth and showed the commitment that is appreciated by the fans so much.