Keely Watson, BBC Sport

After the Norwich game I was feeling as though our work in the transfer window was done. I was under the impression we no longer needed a striker with Gabriel Jesus on the right wing and Ferran Torres in the centre.

Then again, the same after the Arsenal match. Then I reminded myself it was Norwich (no offence to any Canaries reading this)...and a struggling, 10-man Arsenal (again, no offence).

Signing a player who can guarantee 20-plus goals a season could be the difference to not only winning the Premier League, but also the Champions League.

Harry Kane would have fit like a glove, but it’s clearly not meant to be. Dusan Vlahovic? Promising out-and-out centre-forward, and his height means he is dominant in aerial duels - which is something we haven’t possessed in a striker since Edin Dzeko.

But if it was up to me, I’d want Kylian Mbappe - a world-class but still very young forward who could bring success to the Etihad for the next DECADE. A real investment.

I feel one player is all we need. Plenty of midfield options and a solid defence.

I would be a tad concerned if Aymeric Laporte left though, because he adds real depth to the squad and makes those important positions competitive. Being solid in central defence was the key to our success last season.