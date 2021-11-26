Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Just as it did at Aston Villa, the famous 'new manager bounce' happened again with Norwich last week, with Dean Smith winning his first game in charge of the Canaries. The question for them is, how long will it last?

Wolves are developing into a very good side and they can be very dangerous, as West Ham found out last week.

Jelani's prediction: 1-2

It felt a bit harsh to see Dean Smith lose his job at Aston Villa, because he was trying to build something. I hope he gets the chance to do that at Norwich but their problem is that they are too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premier League.

