Arsenal v Man City: Team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is isolating after testing positive for Covid and won't attend Saturday's game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Callum Chambers missed the win at Norwich because of positive tests and are likely to remain unavailable.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles may return to contention after recovering from Covid.

Manchester City could welcome back Kyle Walker, who is back in training after sitting out four matches with an unspecified fitness issue.

John Stones and Rodri have been absent for the last two games, leaving their availability in doubt, while it remains to be seen whether Joao Cancelo travels to London.

The Portuguese full-back has revealed he suffered cuts to his face after being attacked during a robbery at his family home on Thursday.

Who makes your Arsenal team this weekend?

Pick your Manchester City team here