Besiktas are in talks to sign Turkey striker Cenk Tosun from Everton on loan. The 30-year-old's contract with the Toffees runs out in the summer. (Fanatik - in Turkish), external

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, who has been linked with Everton, Arsenal and Leicester City among others, will leave the club when his contract runs out in the summer. (90 Min), external

