Roberts say West Ham "have been on a great run. They’re one of the best teams in the league. They are very difficult to play against. They have all the attributes you need to be successful in the league." He also praised Hammers boss David Moyes, saying he is "one of the best managers. We have great respect for them as a team and as a club, and we know it will be a difficult encounter".

On the win against Norwich: "We started well, got that early goal and it was important for us that we built on that, because that’s something that isn’t always the case and it doesn’t come automatically. Overall we were really pleased, especially with the challenges that we faced in that moment in time. We want to build on that because it’s really important to pick up points and keep moving on an upward trajectory."

Roberts also hinted that Vieira could be back on the sidelines, saying there is a "possibility" he could return.