Boost for Bielsa before visit of Burnley
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa expects the game at home to Burnley on Sunday to go ahead as the Covid situation is improving at the club.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Junior Firpo is available after suspension, Daniel James and Jack Harrison will return from injury and Diego Llorente is clear after contracting Covid.
On striker Patrick Bamford's hamstring injury, Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds: "He's healthy but not played for four weeks now. That puts in doubt the convenience of him playing."
Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips (both hamstring) are expected to be out until March whilst Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell's injuries will keep them on the sidelines until the end of January/early February. He does not rule out "taking advantage" of the transfer market but is keen to point out that players are returning.
Reflecting on his own performance in 2021 he says: "The evaluation of my task in the last few months is negative." Asked what he would have changed recently he answered: "What I wanted to develop for the team to grow I didn't achieve it."