Lawro's Predictions: Aston Villa v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Manchester City go to Villa Park after a very good week that has seen them beat Everton, Paris St-Germain and West Ham - and all without Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden or Jack Grealish, who have all been ill or injured.

If Grealish and Foden are back, I'd be more confident of a City victory. Without them, Villa might nick something, especially because their tails are up at the moment.

Ben's prediction: Even though I am still not over what happened in the 2006 FA Cup final, it is actually nice to see Stevie G back in the Premier League.

Manchester City are going to win though, and how good would it be if Grealish scored and then went over to their fans and got a pair of clippers and shaved off his hair.

