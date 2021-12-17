Everton get their teenage kicks at Chelsea

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

When the team sheet came out, it was only natural to wonder if Everton were merely out playing for pride. A debut for 18-year-old Ellis Simms, while Jarrod Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny were making maiden Premier League of the campaign.

On the bench, the names Lewis Dobbin and Tyler Onyango probably wouldn’t have sent shudders in the Chelsea dressing room either.

But in the absence of so many of Everton’s senior players, these were the guys who played no small part in the achievement of taking a point from the European champions.

Everton were dogged, determined and disciplined. For that, Rafa Benitez deserves credit. Chelsea just couldn’t find a way through - but when they did, Everton found a way back.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Gordon’s free-kick found 19-year-old Branthwaite, playing only his seventh Everton game and having spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

It was fitting a teenager should get the goal since this game was about the young guns showing the pride and effort the Everton supporters demand.

And with Sunday’s game against Leicester City now off, this will give more time for Benitez to plan for the trip to Burnley and hopefully get some bodies back.