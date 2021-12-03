Joelinton is only going to get better and will be a valuable member of Newcastle’s team, says manager Eddie Howe.

The former Bournemouth boss has been full of praise for the Magpies’ record signing and believes the £40m fee paid to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim in July 2019 is irrelevant.

"I think people put value on players - that's not the player’s fault. For me, Joelinton can be whatever he wants to be," Howe told the media before Newcastle’s bottom-of-the-table match against Burnley on Saturday.

"He's one of those players that can play a number of areas on the pitch. I wouldn't probably label him at this moment.

"He's got very high technical level, he's got a great work ethic. He's got a great physicality and I think he does have the ability also to score goals, so that mixed together and we've got an outstanding individual that will only get better.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him, I wouldn’t swap him. He's going to be a valuable member of our team."