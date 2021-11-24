Record-breaking in defence, creative in attack

Callum Matthews, BBC Sport

Chelsea have justifiably had a lot of praise for their defensive efficiency in the opening three months of the season, and indeed since Thomas Tuchel arrived in January.

They have conceded only 24 goals in the German's first 50 games in charge - a record for a manager of a British club.

But this performance also showcased Chelsea's attacking threat and other teams will note that was the case even with Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mason Mount starting on the bench and Kai Havertz absent.

And the threat is from all over the pitch. Trevoh Chalobah's goal was another glimpse of his impressive instinct in front of goal, while Reece James joined Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as the only Premier League player to have scored five goals and provided five assists this season.

The Blues are now unbeaten in 10 and Tuesday's was a performance that delighted a boisterous Stamford Bridge crowd enthused by a team top of the Premier League, in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and also in the box seat to win their Champions League group.