Wasteful Norwich back on the bottom

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

It’s been an encouraging start for Dean Smith at Norwich City, but the Canaries are back on the bottom of the Premier League.

The new head coach felt Tottenham’s 3-0 win was rather flattering - Smith pointing to the three chances that City missed. He is taking consolation from the fact that such opportunities were created against Antonio Conte’s stubborn Spurs. The worry for Norwich fans is their three first-team strikers - Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah and Josh Sargent - were guilty of spurning those chances.

Pukki already has five league goals for the club this season, but only three other players are off the mark. Defenders Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele headed in set-pieces, while Mathias Normann scored the opener in the 2-1 win at Brentford that turned out to be Daniel Farke’s last game in charge.

Norwich play Manchester United and Aston Villa at home in their next two games, before a trip to West Ham.

Smith has taken them back to within three points of safety, but he must know his biggest challenge is to make the squad more ruthless in front of goal.