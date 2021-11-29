BBC Sport

Brentford 1-0 Everton: The pick of the stats

  • Brentford earned both their first home league win and first home league clean sheet since the opening day of the season against Arsenal, ending a run of five home league matches without a win (drawn one, lost four) and three straight such defeats.

  • Everton are winless in seven Premier League games (drawn two, lost five), their longest such run since April 2016 under Roberto Martinez (also seven).

  • Despite their defeat, Everton restricted Brentford to just six shots in this match, the Toffees’ lowest faced in an away Premier League game since November 2019 against Southampton (four).