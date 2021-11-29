Brentford 1-0 Everton: The pick of the stats
Brentford earned both their first home league win and first home league clean sheet since the opening day of the season against Arsenal, ending a run of five home league matches without a win (drawn one, lost four) and three straight such defeats.
Everton are winless in seven Premier League games (drawn two, lost five), their longest such run since April 2016 under Roberto Martinez (also seven).
Despite their defeat, Everton restricted Brentford to just six shots in this match, the Toffees’ lowest faced in an away Premier League game since November 2019 against Southampton (four).