Reece James is a "joy to watch" in Chelsea's team and still has room to improve further, says the club's former midfielder Karen Carney.

James was one of three academy graduates to score in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"It's brilliant," Carney said on the Football Daily podcast. "We know how much Chelsea have spent since the owner has come in but to see the young players flourish - for a long time it was only John Terry who came through, now it’s such a joy. The percentage the academy players are giving Chelsea is exceptional.

"I thought James was the best player on the pitch by a country mile. I think there is so much more for him to develop and grow as he is such a young player learning the game.

"I watched clips of him the other day and it’s the timing of when he arrives in the box and gets into areas. That’s why he is unmarked. Then it’s about the shot and he is clinical. The ferocity of how he executes things and his confidence - he has this aura and he’s strong in defence. He has it all, he really does. It’s a joy to watch him."

You can listen to more debate on Chelsea from 25'00 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds