Watford must repeat high-energy performance

Geoff Doyle, BBC Radio Three Counties

After Watford trounced Everton 5-2 at Goodison Park a month ago the hope among Hornets fans was that it would herald the start of a fresh and improved life under Claudio Ranieri. But supporters were brought crashing back down to earth the following week with the dismal home defeat by Southampton.

So Watford need to back up last week's excellent win against Manchester United - to go and prove that they can produce that type of performance on a more regular basis.

Ranieri talks about getting the performance as much as he talks about getting the points and you can understand why. He wants and needs consistency in order to stay up.

Already his tactical astuteness is becoming apparent, not that it was ever likely to be in question considering his history. The victory against United was coach-led. The high, first-half press had been worked on all week and the players executed the plan to perfection.

Watford possess young, quick forwards with vast attacking talent. But Ranieri will probably be working just as much on their defensive play in order to implement his tactical system. Regular sprint pressing backed up by similar stuff from an industrial midfield three meant the Hornets comfortably won the transition battle against Nemanja Matic and co.

The signs were positive at Vicarage Road. Can they repeat it at Leicester where all the focus will be on the iconic Ranieri? His players will need to concentrate on the job in hand rather than the fanfare around the return of the legendary former Foxes boss.