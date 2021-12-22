The unfulfilled Ferran

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I think the saddest part about the impending departure of Ferran Torres for many Manchester City fans is how they'll never know what could have been.

At the back end of last season, and into the start of this, he started to show potential. Moving into the 'number nine' role, his pace, clever runs and finishing seemed to be City's one-season solution to no out-and-out striker.

He's been out with injury since September and that has allowed others to step up and flourish. Any route back into the team would be rotational and with a lot to prove.

If he's happier in Spain then I wish him well. Barcelona have promised him a star role and if he continues on the development path he's had under Pep Guardiola he'll do well.