Stalemate Seagulls

Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport senior data analyst

I’ve think we’ve seen this one before. Brighton & Hove Albion control the game, dominate possession and create lots of chances...but fail to score and come away with one point rather than three.

Saturday’s match against Leeds had many similarities to the previous 0-0 at the Amex when Arsenal visited in October. That day, only two of Brighton’s 21 shots were on target; on Saturday, it was four of 20.

Sometimes you can excuse players if the opponents are defending deep and blocking shots, or if the goalkeeper is making a series of saves.

But here, Brighton can only look at their own finishing, with Neal Maupay and Jakub Moder sending the best chances high and wide.

For extra context, last season Albion had the lowest shots-on-target percentage in the Premier League, although this season they’ve improved to mid-table.

Much has been said about the boos at full time. However, statistically, Brighton fans do have plenty to be frustrated about.

The Seagulls produced their highest xG (expected goals) underperformance in a Premier League match this season, failing to score from an xG of 1.9. That underperformance is pretty extreme - only three teams have generated a higher amount in a match this season.

Do they need a more clinical striker? Maupay’s career xG stats at Brighton aren’t great and I’m not seeing enough to convince me they’re going to improve. I was expecting the Seagulls to sign a striker in the summer and I’d imagine it’s an area the analysts and scouts are exploring.