Everton have discussed a potential move to sign 28-year-old midfielder and former player Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea are considering trying to sign Everton's 28-year-old France left-back Lucas Digne, with the Blues likely to be without England defender Ben Chilwell, 25, for a lengthy spell because of a knee injury. (90 Min), external

Meanwhile, Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, 25, is a target for a number of Premier League clubs - he has been watched by Everton, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham in recent months - but Bayer Leverkusen are in no hurry to sell a player who is under contract until 2025. (90 Min), external

