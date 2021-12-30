BBC Sport

Man Utd v Burnley: What does the form show?

Published

  • Manchester United have lost just one of their past 13 Premier League games against Burnley (W8 D4), beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford in January 2020.

  • 60% of Burnley’s Premier League points against Manchester United have come at Old Trafford (6/10 – W1 D3 L3). In Premier League history only Cardiff (75%), West Bromwich Albion (67%) and Crystal Palace (64%) have won a higher share of their points against the Red Devils away from home.

  • United are unbeaten in their final league game in each of the past nine calendar years (W6 D3) since a 3-2 loss against Blackburn at Old Trafford in 2011.

  • Burnley have lost their final league game in just one of the past eight calendar years (W4 D3), though that defeat did come against Manchester United in 2019 (2-0).