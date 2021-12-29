Liverpool down, but far from out

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

It's not too often we say this, but Liverpool ran out of ideas at Leicester. Mohamed Salah’s penalty which was saved by Schmeichel was symptomatic of Liverpool’s night – neatly, but not quite – as he then watched his rebound hit the bar. The Leicester goalkeeper denied Salah for a second time with an outstanding save but Salah didn’t lose the match for Liverpool, just as Schmeichel didn’t win it for Leicester.

Let's take nothing away from Leicester – organised, dogged and determined to the end. Liverpool just couldn’t find a way through. Thiago is a big miss, Sadio Mane looked off colour (what an opportunity he had in the second half) and even Alisson will be disappointed after being beaten at his near post.

Over the course of a 38-game season, there are going to be off days. It was the first time in 35 games Liverpool had failed to score and it was their first defeat in 11 games, nine of which have been wins; its almost rude to be critical.

However, the race to the Premier League title is rooted in near perfectionism and Jurgen Klopp will have to make sure Liverpool don’t have many more off-days over the next 19 games (we are now at the halfway stage of the season).

Still 57 points to play and last night proved that we can still expect the unexpected. Some may now argue it turns Sunday’s game at Chelsea in to a must-not-lose game for the Reds.