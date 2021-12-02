Forshaw 'would love' to stay at Leeds

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw says he would "absolutely love it" if he could stay at Elland Road beyond the end of his contract which expires next summer.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Forshaw revealed that he and his family want to stay.

"We've honestly loved it. I've never enjoyed living anywhere as much as I've enjoyed living here. Actually I've had a torrid time on the pitch so that says a lot about the area, the people and what I think of the place."

After recovering from almost two years out with a hip injury, Forshaw hopes a deal can be worked out but says that is not his main focus.

"I'm just enjoying playing again and we'll see what the future holds. It's not up to me. I just want to keep playing and stay in the team and help it climb up the table. We'll see what happens."

The former Brentford player is set to face his former club on Sunday when he could make a fifth consecutive top-flight start. Forshaw never doubted he would make a full recovery.

"Not really in all honesty. I'd probably say some of the best parts of my career were when I was in the Premier League with Middlesbrough. I try and be as calm on the ball as I can. Being as modest as I can, I feel this league suits me more than the Championship because a bit more football is played - with due respect."

