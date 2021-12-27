Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku says his team are now "the hunters" in the Premier League title race after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa.

The Belgium international was a half-time substitute for the Blues and made an instant impact, heading Thomas Tuchel's side in front before winning the late penalty that sealed victory.

"Our last two results were not the best [draws with Everton and Wolves], and now we have to chase," said Lukaku.

"We have to treat every game like a final.

"We are the hunters now."

He has had to be patient for game time since returning from injury earlier this month and also missed two matches after a positive Covid test.

"I needed a performance like this," he added. "Now we have to push on."