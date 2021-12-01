Lawro's predictions: Watford v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Chelsea did not get the result they wanted against Manchester United on Sunday, but their performance was really good.

I'd imagine we will see more of Blues striker Romelu Lukaku here after he came off the bench late on against United - and that is not good news for Watford.

Ben's prediction: 0-3

As a West Ham fan I don't want to say it, but Chelsea just look formidable at the moment. I do like Watford though and they have got some good players - I read a few days ago that their former chairman [and life-president] Elton John is playing a gig at Vicarage Road in July, so hopefully they will still be in the Premier League then.

