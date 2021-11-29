'Unlucky' McGinn makes Garth's team of the week

John McGinn: It might be two wins out of two for Steven Gerrard but it was the performance by McGinn that clinched the victory at Selhurst Park for Villa.

McGinn was unlucky not to have scored earlier in the match when he cut in from the right and bent a left-footed shot just past the far post with Vicente Guaita beaten.

