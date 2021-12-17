Transfer news: Rudiger set for Chelsea exit

Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract in the summer, is planning to quit Chelsea after he was offered less than the £140,000 a week that Mason Mount has been offered to sign a new deal. (Football Insider), external

Manchester United are interested in a move for Rudiger, and are hopeful that Ralf Rangnick can help them beat Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich to his signing. (Bild, via Mail), external

Meanwhile, Roma boss Jose Mourinho is set to approach his former club with an offer for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Il Romanista, via Sun), external

Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell has warned Chelsea that 21-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will not come cheap. (Tuttosport, via Metro), external

